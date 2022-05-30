Mumbai International Film Festival 2022: Master class on how to make a movie that qualifies for Oscars, networking events for filmmakers lined up

The Mumbai International Film Festival organized by the Films Division, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India is being held in the entertainment capital of India from May 29 to June 4, 2022.

At the film festival, Carter Pilcher, the founder, and CEO of the online platform, ShortsTV, will be presenting a master class on “What does it take to qualify a film for the Academy Awards?” on May 30. This will be an informative session that will give a deeper understanding of the process involved in making a film eligible for prestigious awards like Oscars, and Bafta. He will also talk about the various steps involved in evaluating a film.

In addition, the festival will also feature a screening of the 2022 Oscar-nominated live-action short films. Through its partnership with the festival, ShortsTV will be able to connect with filmmakers and provide them with a platform to distribute their films.

The festival will also feature various sessions such as workshops, master classes, and B2B meetings. It will also be held at the National Film Museum, which is a multi-media facility with 7 built theatres. A wide range of prominent film personalities and critics will be participating in the festival.