‘Much-needed punch in the face’; celebs support Greta Thunberg after powerful UN speech

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg, of Sweden, addresses the Climate Action Summit at UN Headquarters. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

UN Climate Action Summit: Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old climate crusader delivered a very powerful speech at the UN Climate Action Summit 2019 on Monday. In the speech she berated world leaders for their inaction and lack of concern in tackling the ongoing climate crisis. The remarkable speech by the young girl has gone viral on the internet.

In her viral speech during the UN Climate Action Summit, Greta Thunberg stated, “I should not be here. I should have been back at school, or on the other side of the ocean. And, you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you? For more than 30 years, the signs (about the climate crisis) have been crystal clear. How dare you continue to look away and come here saying that you are doing enough when the politics and the solution needed are still nowhere in sight. (SIC)”

The young climate and environment activist continued and further said, “We all are at the beginning of mass extinction and all, that worries you all is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you?”

Following her very strong speech, Greta Thunberg, who has been nominated for the Nobel peace prize, found many supporters from the film fraternity who are urging their fans to extend support to her.

Seth MacFarlane, American Comedian in a tweet wrote, “She is 1000 per cent correct. What is being advised is not new. In proper response to a crisis, it is an accelerated wholesale transformation of an entire industry. The United States did it during World War II in response to a different crisis, thanks to FDR. Surely, We can do it again.”

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza while sharing a picture of Greta Thunberg from the UN Summit on her official Twitter, wrote, “If these young and powerful voices do not shake the conscience of all those refusing to Act On Climate, I do not believe anything else will. These young defenders of nature are holding the whole world accountable.”

UNICEF Ambassador and actor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas while extending support to the young climate change activist, posted short clips of Greta speaking at the UN Summit on her Instagram and wrote, “How dare we fail you. What audacity we have to not want to help you in saving what is left. Thank you, Greta Thunberg, for giving us the much-needed punch in the face, for teaching us a lesson, for bringing your generation together and for showing us that we need to know better and do more to save what is most critical. At the end of the day, we only have this planet.”

The UN Climate Action Summit was convened by the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday at the UN Headquarter. Some prominent world leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern were among others who addressed the gathering.