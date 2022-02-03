MS Dhoni reveals his first look in mythological sci-fi series: Watch video

Dhoni’s wife Sakshi, the managing director of Dhoni Entertainment, spoke about producing the series, which she called “thrilling”.

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni has revealed the first look of Atharva: The Origin, his graphic novel, based on Ramesh Thamilmani’s work. Touted as a mythological sci-fi web-series, the project is backed by Dhoni Entertainment. In the first look, an animated avatar of Dhoni can be seen on a battlefield fighting against a demon-like army. Dhoni has been exploring newer avenues since his retirement from international cricket in 2019 and Atharva happens to be one.

Announced in 2020, the new-age graphic novel is an adaptation of an unpublished book by Thamilmani, a debutant author. Dhoni’s wife Sakshi, the managing director of Dhoni Entertainment, spoke about producing the series, which she called “thrilling”.

In a previous statement, Sakshi had said the project was based on a mythological sci-fi book that explored the journey of a Aghori captured at a high-tech facility. The secrets he reveals can alter the myths of their ancient beliefs.

She added that they planned to execute all aspects of this universe and bring out every character and story with precision. A web-series fits their purpose better than adapting it into a feature film, she added.

Dhoni Entertainment, the couple’s media company, had earlier produced the documentary series Roar of the Lion for Disney+ Hotstar in 2019.

On the work front, Dhoni will return to the 22 yards with the Chennai Super Kings for the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League, having led the team to their fourth title last season. Dhoni was retained by the India Cements-owned franchise at the end of last season following much speculation that he would be moved into a mentorship position, similar to the role he served for the Indian cricket team during its unsuccessful run in the ICC T20 World Cup in 2021. The IPL mega auction takes place this month in Bengaluru and Dhoni is expected to be present at the event.