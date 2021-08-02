Mrunal Thakur to star opposite Dulquer Salman in Telugu debut, makers share first look

The makers of the film also unveiled the first look of the character to be played by Dulquer Salman last week. (Photo credit: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram)

Actor Mrunal Thakur, last seen in Farhan Akhtar-starrer Toofan, will make her debut in Telugu films opposite Dulquer Salman. Vyjayanthi Movies, the makers of the as-yet untitled film, unveiled the first look of Sita, Mrunal’s character, on the occasion of her birthday on Sunday. Mrunal is believed to be playing a pivotal role in the film, to be directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.

The makers of the film also unveiled the first look of the character to be played by Dulquer Salman last week. The southern heartthrob will play the role of Lieutenant Ram. The music of the film has been scored by Vishal Chandrasekhar.

The makers had marked the announcement of the film last year by unveiling a concept poster. Going by the look of the poster, the film will be a period romantic drama. The postcard-style poster has subtle hints about the timeline of the film and the characters featured. It is believed that the story of the film is set in 1964 with Dulquer playing the role of a soldier in the Indian army.

The 35-year-old actor is the son of Malayalam star Mammootty. His last outing in Telugu was Mahanati, playing the role of Gemini Ganesan, a veteran actor, for which he received widespread critical acclaim.

He is also awaiting the release of his Kurup, a Malayalam film, following the journey of Sukumara Kurup. After reading about embezzlement of insurance money in Germany, Kurup, a family man, sets about insuring himself and then scripting his own death by murdering a man. According to a statement by the film’s makers, Kurup will be the most expensive film of Dulquer Salmaan’s career, costing a whopping Rs 35 crore.

Dulquer Salman’s other films lined up for release include the Tamil romantic drama Hey Sinamika, directed by choreographer-turned-director Brindha Gopal. Hey Sinamika also features Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari.