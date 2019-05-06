Mr Local trailer released: Sivakarthikeyan takes on Nayanthara in fun-filled entertainer!

Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara are returning together to the big screens once again after Velaikkaran. Yes, the upcoming film Mr. Local marks their second movie together and it looks like a whole lot of fun. The makers have released the trailer of Mr. Local and it is a fun-filled entertainer. Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara have put their best foot forward and taken this masala film to a new level. This family entertainer directed by M. Rajesh looks promising and fans just cannot wait for it to be released. Mr. Local is a comedy masala film and the trailer is loaded not just with laughter riot but it also has action sequences and a whole lot of drama. Manohar and Keerthana Vasudevan, are the characters portrayed by Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara, respectively. The equation between Manohar, who tries to impress Keerthana, (the CEO of an entertainment company) is highlighted in this trailer. The other actors who will also be seen playing a key role include Radikaa Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, Thambi Ramaiya, Sathish and Robo Shankar. In the trailer, we are introduced to Sivakarthikeyan\u2019s character Manohar who seems to have a keen interest in sports. As a matter of fact, his idea of flirting is by using sports references with his dates. And even though, he has a common man vibe about him, but we do see him as an unstoppable force with the bad guys as he knocks the chocolate out of them in the action scenes. Nayanthara\u2019s character Keerthana, on the other hand, is a smart, focused and driven young businesswoman. While she does come off as a little narcissistic and arrogant, but you will fall in love with her chemistry with Sivakarthikeyan. Manohar is motivated enough to move mountains just to woo his lady love even though he knows that she\u2019s way out of his league. READ:\u00a0Amitabh Bachchan cancels Sunday darshan for fans at Jalsa, says 'nothing to worry' Watch the trailer of Mr. Local below: Overall, the bickering of the two characters may be an age-old plot in movies, but these two doing the same has something endearing about them and fans too seem to be loving it. Being directed by M Rajesh, known for his hugely successful film, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, Mr Local has all the makings of being a family film which the movie-going audience would like to go out in numbers and probably even for repeat viewings in theatres. Mr Local will be the second film in which Nayanthara and Sivakarthikeyan are starring together. The on-screen couple had first collaborated for Velaikkaran, which had hit theatres in 2017. Sivakarthikeyan\u2019s comic timings and Nayanthara\u2019s sharp, edgy avatar in this trailer is impressive. The film\u2019s music is composed by Hiphop Tamizha duo. Produced under the banners of Studio Green, the film is said to be a summer release. However, the film's release got postponed due to undisclosed reasons. It is also said that the makers are eyeing for a holiday weekend to release the movie. However, we will have to wait and watch how Mr Local turns out to be.