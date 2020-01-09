Movie on RAW founder! Karan Johar announces film on real-life spy Rameshwar Nath Kao

Karan Johar has a lined up 2020 with several movies expected to be released on the silver screen

After his spy thriller Raazi turned out to be a critical and box office success, Karan Johar has announced that he would be making a film on the life of late Rameshwar Nath Kao, the founder of India’s foreign intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW).

He took to Twitter to announce the project, saying that the movie would be based on a biography of the agent. The announcement reads, “An adaptation of the book R.N. Kao: Gentleman Spymaster written by Nitin Gokhale, the film will tell the story of Kao who founded India’s external intelligence agency – R&AW and how he went on to become a success story in the world of international espionage.”

Johar also said that more information would be coming soon. Dharma Productions’ 2018 spy thriller Raazi, starring Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Rajit Kapur, was based on Harinder S Sikka’s book “Calling Sehmat”, which was inspired by the story of a woman who married a Pakistani Army officer to provide classified information to India during 1971 Indo-Pak war. The film was among the ten highest-grossing films of 2018. Raazi won the Filmfare Award for the Best Film, while Alia Bhatt received the Filmfare Award for Best Actress. Meghna Gulzar had clinched the Best Director award.

Karan Johar has a lined up 2020 with several movies expected to be released on the silver screen. Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bhoot: Part One The Haunted Ship would release on February 21. It will be the first part of a horror franchise. The production house will also release the biopic of first female Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, which will see Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.

Dharma Productions will also jointly produce the next part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar. The movie will release on March 27. Brahmastra, with Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor, will be a contemporary tale surrounded by Indian mythology. The movie is likely to be released in May. The production house will also release Dostana 2, following Karan Johar’s 2008 movie starring Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and John Abraham. Dostana 2 will feature Kartik Aryan and Janhvi Kapoor as the lead duo.