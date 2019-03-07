Moribus: Tyrese Gibson cast in Spider-man Spinoff

Morbius is being directed by Daniel Espinosa, whose last film was 2017’s Life. The Sony flick is slated for a 2020 release. (Screengrab: ANI)

Tyrese Gibson has joined the cast for upcoming Spider-Man spinoff movie, Morbius: The Living Vampire.

Gibson has been added to a growing list of talent cast for Sony’s next Spidey-less Spider-man story, according to a new report published by Variety. Gibson, who has become a mainstay of massive action movie franchises such as Transformers and The Fast and The Furious, has not yet revealed who he’ll be playing.

He’ll join Dr Who’s Matt Smith, also playing an unknown role, Emerald City’s Adria Arjona, who will play Martine Bancroft and of course Jared Leto, who’ll be playing the titular sucky-handed vampire man, Morbius.

Morbius, for those of us who aren’t up to speed on lesser-known Spider-Man villains, is a Biochemical Scientist with an incredibly rare blood disease. In an attempt to cure himself, he spliced his DNA with that of Vampire Bat and mutated into “The Living Vampire”. Interestingly, he doesn’t have a lot of the constant madness associated with other mutated Spider-Man villains so unlike, say, The Lizard or Scorpion, Morbius has appeared multiple times to help and even save Spider-Man.

Also Read: Kalank first poster: Varun Dhawan’s fierce look will leave you intrigued!

Watch Video:



The movie, whose full title is, Morbius: The Living Vampire, is set to release worldwide, July 31, 2020.

Marvel baddie Morbius was introduced to comic book fans in 1971. Written by Roy Thomas and drawn by Gil Kane, the character’s backstory reveals him to be a scientist who tried to cure himself of a blood disease, with tragic results, leading to him being afflicted with vampire traits such as fangs and a thirst for blood. He wound up becoming an enemy of the web-slinging superhero.

Morbius is being directed by Daniel Espinosa, whose last film was 2017’s Life. The Sony flick is slated for a 2020 release.

Gibson is a comic fan himself and brought out his own three-issue mini-series, Mayhem!, in 2009, published through Image Comics.