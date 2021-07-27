More movies should be made on war heroes: CDS Bipin Rawat on Shershaah

CDS expressed his heartfelt thanks to Dharma Products and everybody associated with the film (Photo: Amazon Prime Video/YouTube)

General Bipin Rawat,Chief of Defence Staff, said that he hoped Shershaah, Captain Vikram Batra’s biopic, marks the beginning of many such war movies that would pay a tribute to the countless Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives on the border. General Rawat was invited as the guest of honour at the 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas celebration this year, where the trailer of movie Shershaah was released. Directed by Tamil filmmaker Vishnu Vardhan and co-produced by Dharma Productions, Actor Sidharth Malhotra is playing the role of Kargil war hero Vikram Batra in the film.

General Rawat said that we all are beyond thrilled that a film has been made on the life of Captain Vikram, Batra and we would like to thank the entire team for the same. This is just the beginning and I hope more and more films are made on war heroes, he added. Giving tribute to martyrs on Kargil Vijay Diwas, General Rawat said that all of us are here on the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas to honour 527 martyrs who showed courage. It is because of their efforts that we are able to assemble together and celebrate here in this area.

Agar aap humse takraoge toh churchur ho jaoge: CDS Bipin Rawat

Addressing people, he said that the film will be released across 200 countries and I believe, with the help of this film, everyone will get to see the passion and the strength of our Indian soldiers. People will get the message that ‘agar aap humse takraoge toh churchur ho jaoge,’ he was quoted as saying in The Indian Express.

More movies on other wars

CDS expressed his heartfelt thanks to Dharma Products and everybody associated with the film. He also urged that in the coming years more such films are made not just of Kargil but even the 1971 war followed by others. The 527 soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country will be happy to see the way they are being given a tribute,” he concluded.