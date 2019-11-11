‘Moothon’ shines! Imtiaz Ali, Vicky Kaushal, Manoj Bajpai praise Geetu Mohandas-Nivin Pauly film

In India, ‘Moothon’ was first screened at the festival of the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image in Mumbai.

While Malayalam cinema has always been synonymous with its brilliant yet realistic portrayal of life, Geetu Mohandas’ second feature film ‘Moothon’ starring Nivin Pauly has walked the talk literally. Embracing life in its entirety and bringing it to life on camera is a huge challenge for any filmmaker. But Geetu Mohandas has done it with ‘Moothon’ and the film has now become the talk of tinsel town, so to speak.

The film had premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, making its mark in global cinema and earning notable reviews. In India, ‘Moothon’ was first screened at the festival of the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image in Mumbai. Notably, the film’s Hindi dialogues are written by Anurag Kashyap.

No surprise that praise came pouring in for ‘Moothon’ from across the film industry. Director Imtiaz Ali praised the Nivin Pauly starrer, “Rarely will you see a movie that is so sensitive and brutal, thrilling and heartbreaking, romantic and realistic at the same time, all at the same time. Don’t miss this gem!”

Calling it a ‘brutally honest and magnificently tender film’ Vicky Kaushal said, “Every emotion in the film hits you right at the gut. The performances, the direction, the cinematography all come together beautifully to give us an experience which is almost hypnotic. Kudos!”

“Beautiful, heartwrenching cinema by Geethu Mohandas. Raju Ravi has sketched a world so beautifully and yet it’s so disturbing. Nivin Pauly’s portrayal demands careful study of his performance and the child, Sanjana is superlative, and so are other actors and all the departments. Take a bow, Geetu! Linear characterisation days are over!”

Actress Manju Warrier had tweeted that ‘Moothon’ is ‘rich with extraordinary performances, hard-hitting taboo-breaking narrative with brilliance.’ She also highlighted that the film makes people forget that they are watching a movie!

Those who watched ‘Moothon’ took to social media to share their rave reviews, following which Nivin Pauly expressed his thanks for the ‘phenomenal’ response to the film.

Actor Nivin Pauly had tweeted his thanks to fans and moviegoers as the ‘last few days have been phenomenal.’ He shared that he has been reading all their feedback and is thankful for the amazing reviews pouring in for ‘Moothon’.

#MOOTHON is releasing all over South India today!!! It’s so rich with extraordinary performances, hard-hitting taboo-breaking narrative with brilliance. Makes you forget that you are watching a movie! Don’t miss it!!! Cheers to the team! @geetumohandas @NivinOfficial #RajeevRavi — Manju Warrier (@ManjuWarrier4) November 8, 2019









Renowned filmmaker Anjali Menon had also tweeted, “Watched Moothon last night and was blown away! Fantastic! Gritty and yet tender as can be! So proud of this film and all the people who made it. Go watch it today!”

Clearly, the story of a ten-year-old boy from Lakshadweep going in search of the brother he had never met is winning hearts. With its release across theatres in India, ‘Moothon’ has now established itself as ‘brilliant’ in the reviews of moviegoers and fans, who are continuing to share their rave reviews on social media platforms.