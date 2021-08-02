Money Heist Season 5 Trailer OUT! Netflix has dropped a bomb & we can’t keep calm! Watch full trailer, premiere date

The crime-drama will premiere its part one next month on September 3 (Photo: Netflix)

The trailer of Money Heist Season 5 Part One is out now and netizens are going gaga over it and that too for all the right reasons. It’s Money Heist, afterall! The trailer is launched today by Netflix on its social media handles–Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. And the trailer is, as expected, receiving all praises from all over for the trailer is loaded with action sequences and high frequency drama

The crime-drama will hit the screens next month, September 3, 2021 and the expectations of Money Heist fans have only soared exponentially after watching nearly two minute long video trailers of the movie. The trailer shows The Professor and his gang at their most vulnerable phase– still mourning the death of Nairobi. Lisbon‘s entry inside the Bank of Spain, however, comes as a sigh of relief for fans.

The official synopsis of the final chapter of Money Heist reads: The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.

Álvaro Morte, Úrsula Corberó, Itziar Ituño, Najwa Nimri, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo and Pedro Alonso reprising their roles will be seen reprising their roles in the final season of the Spanish show.

Actors José Manuel Seda, Patrick Criado and Miguel Ángel Silvestre are the ones who joined the cast in the final season itself.

The trailer has so far garnered some 33.6k views on Twitter within 57 minutes of its release and some 2,41,617 views on Instagram (and counting) so far.