Money Heist Finale Part 1 is here; Here what to expect from the full-throttle season

Money Heist Season 5 is streaming now

Money Heist Finale Volume 1 is here and the world cannot be more excited with edge- of-your-seat twists, nail biting twists and its hard to be online without falling for spoilers. Even when the dreaded pandemic left the world divided, time seems to have slowed down in La Casa de Papel where the Dali Army is all set to avenge the murder of their comrade Nairobi and playa the end game.

As much as the trailer reveals, you better be prepared for the ride that is full throttle. The gang in red jumps right into the action and doesn’t let it drop.

Este es el comienzo del final. Parte 5, Vol. 1 ya está disponible.

This is the beginning of the end. Part 5, Vol. 1 is now streaming.#LCDP5 #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/p0qk6dK0Vf — La Casa de Papel (@lacasadepapel) September 3, 2021

The last season left us with inspector Alicia Sierra finally getting his hands on the Professor and the trailer reveals he is tied at gunpoint. Lisbon reunited with the gang as they chant honouring their fallen comrade ‘Nairobi’ The end to the greatest fictional heist in history is here.

Before you get into the hot seat, here’s what all the fans will be expecting from the show

1. What will Alicia do with The Professor?

Apart from the fundamental question that how a gang of most-wanted criminals will leave the bank surrounded by the military force and police with 90 tons of gold, one thing all fans want to know is the fate of the Professor, whose whereabouts are there with the former investigating officer Sierra. The Professor is now in chains and the trailer reveals but will she be successful to torture him enough to get him to spill his secrets and make him abandon his plans.

But, one thing we know for sure is there’s always a backup plan up his sleeve.

2. What happens to Arturo

One of the most hated characters Arturito has been a discomfort for viewers for his malicious, cowardly deeds since Season 1. He is lying, cheating on his wife, can push anyone to the edge for his selfish motives and in the last season he turned out to be a molester as well. And Twitter now thinks its high he should pay for his deeds.

It will be interesting to see what havoc he wreaks again, if he gets successful in planting devious motives in the mind of fellow hostages and what the army in Red does to him.

3. Will the women take charge of the squad?

Money Heist season 4 ended with Lisbon managing to enter the Bank of Spain where the current robbery is taking place. As the team seems to be falling apart, Lisbon is now expected to lead the heist inside the bank and have a major role in reuniting the team emotionally and mentally.

According to showrunner and director Alex Pina, women are going to play a very crucial part in taking the story forward and we hope we get what we expect.

4. Where is Paula, Raquel’s daughter?

Sierra was using Raquel’s family to blackmail her in season four of Money Heist. It will be interesting to see how they will be traced or if they have any major role to play in helping the investigators stop the heist.

5. Who are the new faces this season and what role they play?

Netflix tweeted about two new characters in Money Heist Season 5. One is Rene played by Miguel Angel Silvestre, and the other is Berlin’s son Rafael, played by Patrick Criado.

Actor José Manuel Seda, joined the cast in the final season. Patrick is seen in flashbacks with Berlin and Tatiana and Marseille. Miguel plays the love of Tokyo’s life and viewers had first seen a glimpse of him at the beginning of the series.

6. Will Nairobi get justice?

The most shocking moment of ‘Money Heist season 4’ was the sudden death of Nairobi, the one rational, grounding force in the gang full of hotheads, emotionally charged and big egos.

Nairobi was planning to have a second child and start a new life for herself after the heist until Gandía, the former black ops soldier turned security chief, who is currently held captive by the gang pulled the triggers on her.

With Gandía at their mercy now, killing him would mean justice for Nairobi, but will they break their code of ethics and the Professor’s rules?

Money Heist Season 5 Volume 1 is streaming on Netflix in multiple languages.