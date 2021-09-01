Money Heist 5, Kota Factory 2, Lucifer 6: Here’s what’s streaming this September

The Spanish drama Money Heist is finally primed for release on Netflix, as is the second season of Kota Factory. (Picture courtesy: IE)

As theatres reopen and the film industry limps back to normality, streaming platforms are playing their part to keep subscribers entertained with new films and shows. The Spanish drama Money Heist is finally primed for release on Netflix, as is the second season of Kota Factory. ZEE5 has bagged digital version of Pavitra Rishta, while Amazon Prime Video’s Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is sure to keep viewers on edge. Here is a list of all films and shows arriving in September.

Netflix

Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1

Streaming on: September 3

High-octane drama and twists and turns mark the fifth and final season of Money Heist (La Casa De Papel). The series will release in two parts, the first of which drops on September 3. The second part is scheduled to drop on December 3.

Lucifer Season 6

Streaming on: September 10

The fantasy superhero series will return for a sixth and final season on September 10. Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) is the Devil who abandons Hell to run a nightclub in Los Angeles and also teams with Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) as a consultant for the LA Police Department.

Ankahi Kahaniya

Streaming on: September 17

Netflix promises unusual stories of love, anguish, attraction, and the will to escape loneliness with its anthology, which stars Zoya Hussain, Abhishek Banerjee, Rinku Rajguru, Kunal Kapoor, Palomi, Nikhil Dwivedi, and Delzad Hiwale.

Sex Education Season 3

Streaming on: September 17

Ben Taylor and Runyararo Mapfumo return with the third season of the teen drama, starring Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Gillian Anderson, Aimee Lou Wood, and Kedar Williams-Stirling. The comedy-drama centres around Otis’ (Butterfield) ability to help his peers with sex-related issues.

Kota Factory Season 2

Streaming on: September 24

The Viral Fever’s Kota Factory will return to Netflix. The second season follows three students’ journey at the coaching institute, the struggle to balance friendships and the pressure of getting into engineering colleges.

Amazon Prime Video

Cinderella

Streaming on: September 3

Camila Cabello’s Cinderella is a fresh take on the fairy tale. This Cinderella sings, goes to the grand ball, and also aspires to run a business. It also stars Pierce Brosnan, Billy Porter, and Idina Menzel.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11

Streaming on: September 9

With a stellar cast of Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Tina Desai, Satyajeet Dubey, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Prakash Belawadi, and Natasha Bharadwaj, the show presents the story of doctors, who treated both victims and terrorists during the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

ZEE5

Helmet

Streaming on: September 3

A story of three men, the show aims to normalise the conversation on using condoms. Starring Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, Pranutan Bahl, Sharib Hashmi, and Ashish Verma, the story follows three men as they decide to rob a truck carrying mobile phones for some easy money. They discover that the truck was not carrying mobile phones, but condoms.

Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?

Streaming on: September 10

The story is based on the viral incident where a currency note with the line ‘Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai’ went viral. The film follows a young man Sintoo who falls for the town’s heartthrob. The film also the last outing of Surekha Sikri, and stars Surbhi Jyoti, Jassie Gill, Bijendra Kala, Atul Shrivastava, and Vijay Raaz.

Dikkiloona

Streaming on: September 10

Billed as a sci-fi film, the Tamil drama stars Santhanam as the protagonist, antagonist, and the comedian. Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Munishkanth, Anandraj, and Mottai Rajendran also star.

Pavitra Rishta

Streaming on: September 15

The digital spin-off revolves around strangers Archana and Manav’s ‘special friendship’. The show, which featured Sushant Singh Rajput, will now see Shaheer Sheikh take on Manav’s role. Ankita Lokhande will return as Archana.

Disney Plus Hotstar

Black Widow

Streaming on: September 3

After receiving positive reviews during its theatrical release, the standalone Marvel Cinematic Universe film is set after the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016).

Maestro

Streaming on: September 17

The official Telugu remake of Andhadhun about a blind piano player who gets involved in a former actor’s murder. Nithiin will play the part of Ayushmann Khurrana, while Tamannaah will step into Tabu’s shoes.

Annabelle Sethupathi

Streaming on: September 17

The Tamil horror-comedy stars Taapsee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi. The film revolves around Taapsee’s present-day character’s misadventures in a castle built by Sethupathi’s character for his lover (Taapsee) in the 1940s.

Apple TV Plus

The Morning Show Season 2

Streaming on: September 17

Starring Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carrell, and Reese Witherspoon, the Emmy Award-winning show will pick up from the end of season one after Alex (Aniston) and Bradley (Witherspoon) expose the toxic workplace culture.

Foundation

Streaming on: September 24

The first screen adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s award-winning novel of the same name centres around Dr. Hari Seldon, who predicts the Galactic empire’s fall.

Voot

Candy

Streaming on: September 8

The Richa Chadha and Ronit Roy starrer explores politics, murder, ambition, and mystery. The series revolves around a murder at a boarding school in the mountains. Chadha plays the investigating officer, while Roy, a teacher, is a suspect.

BookMyShow Stream

The Suicide Squad

Streaming in: September

Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Viola Davies, and Joel Kinnaman return for this soft reboot of Suicide Squad (2016), directed by James Gunn. The film has scored 93 per cent on popular review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Streaming in: September

Critics had a mixed response to the film following its theatrical release. Directed by Michael Chaves, the film sees the return of Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprising their roles. The film is based on Arne Cheyenne Johnson, who claimed during a court trial that he was possessed by demons while committing a crime.