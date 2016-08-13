Mohenjo Daro box office collections: Hrithik Roshan starrer earns Rs 8.87 cr on first day

Mohenjo Daro box office collections inside India was Rs 8.87 crore while its gross collection worldwide stood at Rs 12.54 crore. Hrithik Roshan and Pooja Hegde in a scene from Mohenjo Daro.

Mohenjo Daro box office collections: Hrithik Roshan and Pooja Hegde starrer Mohenjo Daro has received mix response on box offices as it managed to earn Rs 8.87 crore on the opening day. The movie is facing a stiff competition from Akshay Kumar’s Rustom, which is set to beat Mohenjo Daro with a margin of around Rs 3 to Rs 5 crore. Also, the Independence Day fervour is adding more crowd to Rustom’s shows. Though, the experts believed that Hrithik Roshan powered Mohenjo Daro’s box office collections are set to improve as next three days (Saturday, Sunday and Monday) are holidays.

Mohenjo Daro box office collections inside India was Rs 8.87 crore while its gross collection worldwide stood at Rs 12.54 crore. Ashutosh Gowariker directed Mohenjo Daro is fictional recreation of thousands year old Indus Valley civilisation. The movie has received mix reviews from the media houses ranging from 1.5 star to 3.5 star. “Hrithik, as attractively tousle-haired as he’s been and weathering well, is in practically every frame and you can see him working it hard. But this one (Mohenjo Daro) is a lost cause: can someone dig up a better comeback for him?, writes Shubra Gupta in her Indian Express review. The Rs 115-crore budget film has failed to impress as it lacks substance and does not completely relates to the theme.

Watch: Mohenjo Daro official trailer starring Hrithik Roshan

Critics have claimed that the movie is much like a fairy-tale rather being based on historical facts. So, go to watch Mohenjo Daro if you are a Hrithik Roshan fan and his style and dancing skills are enough to drag you to theaters.