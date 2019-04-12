Mohanlal starrer Spadikam would not have happened without KM Mani, reveals Malayalam film maker Bhadran

Filmmaker Bhadran also quoted iconic Malayalam film director Hariharan as describing KM Mani to him as “kulapathi” of Indian politics.”

Worldwide, Keralites are mourning the demise of an iconic leader – K.M. Mani and the tributes are still pouring in from celebrities and ordinary people spanning all walks of life. Referring to the iconic leader, noted Malayalam film director Bhadran has been quoted by Manorama newspaper in the following words, “KM Mani was the Captain M of Indian politics.”

“If I hadn’t met Mani sir, ‘Spadikam’ would never have happened” Bhadran’s statement in Manorama highlighted his memories of his most popular Mohanlal starrer that still turns Malayali movie buffs nostalgic.

According to Bhadran, the director of ‘Spadikam’, the producers had wanted the film to be named ‘Aadu Thoma’ to mark the name of the protagonist played by Mohanlal. Even today, the character sketch of ‘Aadu Thoma’ remains unparalleled in Malayalam cinema, such is the detailing and perfection with which Bhadran created the character that Mohanlal brought to life on screen.

For instance, the characteristic of wearing dark sunglasses and pulling off the ‘mundu’ to cover his opponent’s head remains an unforgettable mark underlying the nuances of ‘Aadu Thoma” as a man who lives life to the fullest and with all the flaws and limitations that he learns to embrace rather than resist.

But writer-director Bhadran had another title in mind that was completely different from what the producers wanted.

Bhadran further stated, “In my mind, I wanted to name the film ‘Spadikam’ which means ‘crystal’. At the time I went to pay a visit to Mani sir to invite him to the movie’s puja ceremony. I mentioned my dilemma to him regarding the naming of the movie. Mani’s sir instantly said to me on hearing this: ‘Where have these Malayalam words disappeared to, Bhadran?’ That sealed the name of the movie for me. Not just that, KM Mani sir assured me that in his opinion, ‘Spadikam’ is the most suitable name for the story of the film.”

Filmmaker Bhadran also quoted iconic Malayalam film director Hariharan as describing KM Mani to him as “kulapathi” of Indian politics.”