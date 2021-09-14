Mohanlal renews partnership with Shrikumar Menon, to work on Mission Konkan

The actor-director duo was earlier supposed to work together on Randamoozham, based on the Mahabharata. (Facebook/Mohanlal)

Malayalam film superstar Mohanlal will collaborate with director VA Shrikumar Menon again, this time for Mission Konkan. Bollywood star Randeep Hooda will play a pivotal role in the film, reports said.

Shrikumar had officially announced Mission Konkan — a historical period film — last year. The film follows the lives of Malabar dockyard workers, or Mappila Khalasis. The multilingual film will be shot in Hindi and Malayalam and then dubbed in other south Indian languages.

Mission Konkan will mark Shrikumar’s second outing as director with Mohanlal following fantasy thriller Odiyan in 2018. That first outing did not go to plan for the pair with critics and audiences alike panning the film, which also tanked at the box office. However, that hasn’t prevented Mohanlal from giving Shrikumar a second chance.

The actor-director duo was earlier supposed to work together on Randamoozham, based on the Mahabharata. It created a lot of hype after the filmmakers announced that Randamoozham would be the costliest film to be made in India, at a staggering Rs 1,000-crore budget. However, the project never took off due to several reasons.

The delay prompted writer MT Vasudevan to pull out of the project. Shrikumar also courted controversy in recent months, especially over his fallout with long-time friend Manju Warrier.

In a complaint to the then Kerala Director-General of Police, Warrier had alleged that Shrikumar attempted to defame her on social media by running organised campaigns and also threatened her friends. She also alleged that the director was using blank cheques signed by her to siphon off money from her savings. She submitted digital evidence with her complaint.

On the work front, Mohanlal has finished filming for Bro Daddy. Another film with 12th Man, Jeetu Joseph’s company, is in production. Mohanlal also has a film with Shaji Kaila, which will begin filming from October.