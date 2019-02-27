Mohanlal or Jayasurya; Manju Warrier or Urvashi? Kerala state film awards to be declared today!

Reportedly, 104 films will compete under various categories and they include 100 feature films and 4 children's movies.

All eyes are on the best actor award, this year.

The much-awaited Kerala State Film Awards for the year 2018 will be announced by the minister of cultural affairs A K Balan on Wednesday.

Sources close to the jury revealed that a few movies including Shaji N Karun’s ‘Olu’, TV Chandran’s ‘Pengalila’, Sathyan Anthikad’s ‘Njan Prakashan’, Jayaraj’s ‘Roudram’, Madhupal’s ‘Oru Kuprasidha Paiyyan’, Anjali Menon’s ‘Koode’, Priyanandan’s ‘Silencer’, VK Prakash’s ‘Pranaa’, Amal Neerad’s ‘Varathan’, M Mohan’s ‘Aravindante Athithikal’, Srikumar Menon’s ‘Odiyan’, Zakariya’s ‘Sudani from Nigeria’, impressed the jury.

On the race

The top contenders for the best actor include Fahadh Faasil (Carbon, Varathan), Tovino Thomas (Oru Kuprasidha Paiyyan, Theevandi, Maradona, Ente Ummante Peru), Suraj Venjaramood (Kuttanpillayude Sivarathri), Mohanlal (Odiyan, Kayamkulam Kochunni), Dileep (Kammarasambhavam), Nivin Pauly (Kayamkulam Kochunni), Joju George (Joseph) and Jayasurya (Captain, Njan Marykutty). Meanwhile, in the best actress category, Manju Warrier (Ami, Odiyan), Urvashi (Aravindante Athidikal Ente Ummante Peru), Anu Sithara (Captain), Samyukta Menon (Theevandi), Aishwarya Lakshmi (Varathan), Nazriya Nazim (Koode) and Esther (Olu) are the nominees. A few new faces too are being considered for their incredible performances on screen.

Controversies and confusion

Earlier, the Kerala Chalachithra Academy was divided over whether Aami and Carbon should be considered for awards, given that the former was directed by Kamal, the sitting chairperson of the Academy and the latter is edited by the vice-chairperson, Beena Paul. After many dilemmas, it was decided, as per rules, that even if their movies are considered for awards, they will not get individual awards. However, according to the law, crew members of the film can be considered for awards.

The Jury

The jury for the 49th Kerala State Film Awards is chaired by the director and screenwriter Kumar Shahani. Sherry Govindan, George Joseph, KG Jayan, Mohandas, Vijayakrishnan, Berny-Ignatius, Navya Nair and Biju Sukumaran are among the jury members. PK Pokker is the chairman of the literary section in which Dr Jinesh Kumar Eramom and Saritha Varma are the members.

