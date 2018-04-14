Mohanlal Movie Review: The tale of a die-hard fan of Malayalam superstar is a complete entertainer

Mohanlal is a musical-romantic-comedy drama about an educated middle-class woman from Kerala.

Mohanlal Movie Review: The movie ‘Mohanlal’ is not about the iconic actor’s journey in the cinema, instead, the movie is about a die-hard fan of the superstar. Mohanlal is a musical-romantic-comedy drama about an educated middle-class woman from Kerala. Meenukkutty, played by Manju Warrier, is a die-hard fan of the Mollywood superstar and story is about her. Manju Warrier’s character Meenukkutty was born on the day when the Mollywood superstar Mohanlal’s iconic movie Manjil Virinja Pookal released in first theatres across Kerala.

The movie is a must watch for all the Lalettan fans as the movie is about them only and the craze about the superstardom he possesses. The movie is about every other fan of the great Mollywood actor. The initial response to the movie has been good. The build-up to the interval is interesting. What is interesting is that in the second half as well, the movie continues with its dose of entertainment. The movie is an overall family entertainer, and should not be missed if you are a Mohanlal fan.

Mohanlal has been directed by Sajid Yahiya who is known for movies like Inspector Dawood Ibrahim. The screenplay of the movie has been written by Suneesh Varanad. Apart from Manju Warrier, the movie sees Indrajith Sukumaran and Unni Krishnan in important roles. Other known faces in the movie are Aju Varghese, Shebin Benson, Salim Kumar, Vishal Krishna. The music in Mohanlal has been given by Tony Joseph and Prakash Alex. The beautiful scenes were shot by the cinematographer Shaji Kumar whereas the movie has been edited by Shameer Muhammed.