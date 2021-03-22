The GrandMaster and Music Maestro are back! Mohanlal and AR Rahman team up after 29 years for Aaraattu

After a gap of nearly two decades, Mohanlal and AR Rahman are teaming up.

The ‘GrandMaster’ and the music maestro are back! After a gap of nearly 29 years, Malayalam super star Mohanlal and music maestro AR Rahman seem set to team up for the Malayalam super star’s upcoming movie Aaraattu. ‘Rare and remarkable shoot’ is how Mohanlal captioned his post on social media. Their picture has sent fans into a tizzy, with considerable speculation that AR Rahman’s role will be a pivotal one for the upcoming film though no details have been shared as such.

Sharing a vibrant photo on social media, the Drishyam 2 actor has sent fans into a tizzy with much anticipation about the announcement. In the photograph shared on social media that has now gone viral, AR Rahman and film director B.Unnikrishnan are with Mohanlal on the sets of the film Aaraattu.

What made the musical maestro return to Malayalam cinema after a long gap of nearly two decades?

Mohanlal-AR Rahman duo: Why are fans excited?

After a gap of nearly two decades, Mohanlal and AR Rahman are teaming up. Yoddha, the last Malayalam film that AR Rahman had collaborated for the industry, was also a Mohanlal starrer and one that sent the cash registers ringing at the box office. However, in this film, fans expect to see AR Rahman share screen space with Mohanlal.

The photograph shared by Mohanlal shows the actor sporting a bearded look and the film’s title ‘Aarattu’ indicates that fans can gear up for a full throttle mass entertainer, which is likely to also showcase the music maestro in a role for the first time in Malayalam cinema. In Aarattu, Mohanlal dons the role of Neyyatinkara Gopan. After the huge success of Drishyam 2 on Amazon Prime, fans are already awaiting to see the character on screen.

Mohanlal movie Aarattu star cast

Shraddha Srinath plays the female protagonist in the film Aaraatu, which also has an array of Malayalam cinema’s finest artists such as Nedumudi Venu, Sai Kumar, Siddique, Indrans, Rachana Narayanankutty and Sheela in solid character roles. The team had recently wrapped up the film’s shooting amidst the pandemic.