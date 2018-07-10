Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife Hasin Jahan to make her Bollywood debut with ‘Fatwa’

Hasin Jahan was embroiled in a case against husband and former cricketer Mohammad Shami earlier this year. (Twitter)

Indian cricketer, Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife Hasin Jahan who was recently in news over the trouble in her marriage, is all set to debut in Hindi Cinema. Jahan has reportedly signed a film titled ‘Fatwa’ helmed by director Amjad Khan. She will play the role of a journalist in the film which is set to go on floors in October this year. Hasin told DNA that she decided to sign this movie to earn living for her and her daughter’s survival.

“I had to do something to earn a living for myself and my child. I did not have any other option. I was approached by director Amjad Khan for a film to which I agreed. I also need money for the legal fight,” she was quoted as saying. The former model also did a photo shoot and shared it via her twitter handle.

The director of the film, Amjad Khan clarified his reasons for choosing Jahan for the role. Khan explained that he has known Jahan for a long time and thought that she was apt for the role of a strong fiery journalist. He denied signing her because of the alleged controversy and added that it was done solely because of the requirements of the script. The film is about two characters who are painters and is set on the Bengal riots which spread through the country. The film is in its legwork and will according to the plan, go on floor in October.

Hasin Jahan was embroiled in a case against husband and former cricketer Mohammad Shami earlier this year. She shared Shami’s WhatsApp conversations on social media claiming he had an extramarital affair. She also accused his family members of exploitation and domestic violence. An FIR was lodged against the team India fast-bowler. Mohammad Shami, however, denied all charges levelled against him and his family by Jahan.

The controversy turned Shami’s life upside down. Not just his personal life but his career also took a hit. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) withheld Shami’s contract after the allegations. He, however, was given a clean chit and the BCCI absolved him of all the charges.

Hasin Jahan is a former model and was a cheerleader in the Indian Premier League (IPL) too. The couple was married for about five years and have a daughter.