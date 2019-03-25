Your wait for PM Modi’s biopic – ‘PM Narendra Modi’ may get longer! Here is why!

The film titled ‘PM Narendra Modi‘ stars Vivek Anand Oberoi in the titular role. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

PM Modi biopic release date: The Congress party has moved the Election Commission to get the upcoming release of PM Narendra Modi’s biopic – PM Narendra Modi deferred till the final phase voting in the Lok Sabha polls ie, May 19, India Today reported. The Congress party has said that if PM Modi’s movie, slated for screening on 5th of April, is released during the Lok Sabha polls, it would violate the model code of conduct and influence voters.

The code of conduct came into effect with effect from March 10 across the nation with elections to be held in seven phases beginning from 11th of April. The results will be announced on the 23rd of May. The Congress met the Election Commission officials at 5:30 pm on Monday and put in their demands, the report said. The Congress party had earlier filed a complaint to the Election Commission against the release of PM Modi’s biopic.

As per the complaint filed, Congress has said that the biopic would be released on 5th of April, just days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections commencing on 11th of April. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has also voiced the same demands against the new Narendra Modi biopic, starring Vivek Oberoi, saying it would impact the election promotions, the report said.

The Karnataka Congress, too, has asked the EC to preview the Modi biopic to ascertain if the movie violates the model code of conduct or not. Congress said in the complaint that Modi’s party, BJP, is seeking a second term and the timing of the release has raised questions.

The Narendra Modi biopic on India’s incumbent Prime Minister features Vivek Oberoi and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. It is directed by Omung Kumar and was expected to release on April 12, but given the elections were due to begin a day earlier, the release was preponed to April 5.