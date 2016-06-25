Salman Khan’s rape comments: Mistakes happen, says Sonu Sood

“Salman is a great guy… I think sometimes people say something… mistakes happen,” Sonu told reporters at the IIFA Rocks green carpet. (PTI)

Actor Sonu Sood has come out in defence of his “Dabangg” co-star Salman Khan, who has courted controversy for his rape comments, saying mistakes happen.

Several Bollywood and television celebrities have publicly condemned Salman, who recently compared himself to a raped woman during the grueling shoot of his upcoming film “Sultan”.



When asked since Salman is such a huge idol, he should have been more careful, the actor said, “I think everyone should be careful.”

Salman also walked the green carpet last night alongside manys stars but he chose to avoid the media.

Sonu is sharing screen with Jackie Chan in “Kung Fu Yoga” and the “Happy New Year” actor says the Chinese superstar is the most humble and grounded person he has ever met in showbiz.

“I had a great time working with him. He is the most humble and grounded person I have ever met. He is a true legend.”

“Kung Fu Yoga” is a multi-lingual action-adventure comedy film directed by Stanley Tong. The film is a Chinese-Indian co-production and also stars Amyra Dastur, and Disha Patani.

Sonu said his next Hindi movie is Prabudeva’s “Two In One” which released in October and also stars Tamannah Bhtia.

SheilaDikshit Delhi statehood referendum: Sheila Dikshit says Kejriwal should focus on his responsibilities first New Delhi, June 25 (ANI): Downplaying the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government’s idea of a referendum on complete statehood for Delhi, his predecessor, Sheila Dikshit, on Saturday said that the chief minister should focus on his responsibilities first and start working for the betterment of Delhi.

“Arvind Kejriwal should fulfill his responsibilities first. I think he has been inspired by the recent referendum in England and that’s why he wants to implement it in Delhi as well,” she told ANI.

Pointing at the bitter relations between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Central government, LG and the Police Commissioner, she said, “Congress has also worked with this system for a very long time and the same system was passed on to them. Now, as far as the administration and the matters pertaining to public interests are concerned, they are supposed to sit down and hold a meeting.”

“I think it’s high time Arvind Kejriwal ji should start thinking about working towards the betterment of Delhi,” she added.

Hours after the European Union referendum results were declared on Friday afternoon, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo said a similar referendum will be conducted in the Delhi to assess the people’s mood for granting complete statehood for Delhi.

“After UK referendum, delhi will soon have a referendum on full statehood,” he tweeted. AAP leader Ashish Khetan took to Twitter and said, “After the UK referendum on EU exit, it’s time to have a referendum on full statehood of Delhi. In a democracy the will of the people is supreme.”

Last month, Kejriwal made public a draft bill on Delhi’s statehood which did not include certain areas, forcing the BJP to state that only Parliament was empowered to prepare and pass the law in the matter as per the Constitution.

The AAP-led Delhi Government has been demanding full statehood status for the national capital since long and it has locked horns with the NDA-led BJP regime at the Centre and Lt Governor Najeeb Jung on the media.

While statehood for Delhi was part of the AAP’s manifesto, the BJP which had been raising the issue for years, kept mum on it ahead of the February 2015 state elections.