Mission Mangal Weekend Box Office Collection: Vidya Balan-starrer space movie set to breach Rs 100 crore mark

Mission Mangal: The Akshay Kumar film is a perfect blend of drama, humour and feeling of patriotism.

Mission Mangal Box Office: The Independence Day release of Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan has set the box office on fire. Mission Mangal has collected around Rs 100 crore in just four-day business. The space science movie which started off very well collected as much as Rs 29.16 crore on the release day. Mission Mangal is based on the remarkable success of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) in placing its ‘Mangalyaan’ spacecraft into the orbit of Mars in its maiden attempt. This achievement of ISRO came at a very efficient cost and left the space-scientists around the world astonished in awe. Mission Mangal is a film about the hard work, struggle and courage of the Indian space-scientists, who worked day and night to make India’s dream come true. Mission Mangal, released on August 15 at the box office has done remarkable business. Critics said that the makers have made sure to yield the feeling of national pride very wisely, and this is working very nicely for the movie’s business.

Mission Mangal depicted excellent performance on the box office since its release. The movie turned out to be the biggest opener for Akshay Kumar and his biggest Independence Day release. Mission Mangal also emerges as one of the biggest openers in 2019. ‘Mission Mangal’ is a perfect blend of drama, humour and feeling of patriotism.

Film critic and business analyst, Taran Adarsh in his tweet on Monday wrote that “Mission Mangal sets the box office on Fire. The movie springs a big surprise as it packs a fabulous total in its extended weekend. Mission Mangal is performing superbly in Metros. The mass circuits join the party on Sunday. The movie with a collection of Rs 29.16 crore on Thursday, Rs 17.28 crore on Friday, Rs 23.58 crore on Saturday and marvellous Rs 27.54 crore on Sunday has already done a total business of Rs 97.56 crore in India.”

The overseas business of Mission Mangal was also good. The movie performed well in key markets like North America, the United Kingdom, Middle East and Australia. If we consider the overseas business, the movie already has collected Rs 100 crore worldwide.

Taran Adarsh also informed that “Mission Mangal is Akshay Kumar’s biggest opener to date in terms of the opening weekend business. “Earlier the actor’s science fiction film ‘2.0’ collected as much as Rs 95 crore in its extended opening weekend business. Also, Mission Mangal has become the fastest to reach Rs 100 crore film of Akshay Kumar in India.”

Experts suggested that the box office hold of Mission Mangal depicts its potential go really big. It can challenge the business of Kabir Singh in becoming the highest grosser of 2019. But, box office trends are volatile and depend on a number of factors. The growth of Mission Mangal on box office will depend on this week’s business.