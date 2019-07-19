Mission Mangal Trailer: Prior to Chandrayaan 2 relaunch, glimpse of Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan movie gives goosebumps

Mission Mangal: The trailer of India’s first space movie ‘Mission Mangal’ was released on Thursday by Fox Star Hindi.

Mission Mangal: Just a few days prior to the relaunch of ISRO’s Moon mission, which is set to take-off on July 22, 2019, from ISRO’s Sriharikota space centre, the trailer of India’s first space movie ‘Mission Mangal’ was released on Thursday. The Akshay Kumar-starrer is set to feature on the big screen on August 15 and could turn out to be a big Independence day releases at the box office. Based on the unprecedented success of India’s benchmarking space mission ‘Mangalyaan’ which left the world in ‘awe’ with its remarkable success, the trailer of the movie gives you goosebumps of patriotic feeling in every few seconds. The trailer of ‘Mission Magal’ which was released on Thursday by the Official Bollywood Movies section of Fox Star Studios, that is ‘Fox Star Hindi’, looks like a very beautiful and wisely trimmed collection of most curious scenes of the upcoming movie that have been merged into an approximately 3-minute long video. The trailer of Mission Mangal fills you with the feeling of patriotism and national pride and gives a sense of struggle that our scientists faced to make it to the Mars in one go in a budget which was even less than a few Hollywood movies.

The trailer of Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Mission Mangal’, also fills you up with the respect towards the contribution of the team of women scientists who, despite all the odds, contributed their all to make ISRO’s mission to Mars possible. ISRO was the first agency and India the first country to make it to Mars in one go and also in the cheapest budget possible. The achievement of ISRO to reach Mars at a cost of approximately Rs 7 per kilometre is something that will build unresting anticipation among the movie-goers after watching the trailer.

Notably the success of Indian Space Agency ‘ISRO’, which is set to launch a quest to find water in the south polar region of the Moon in its first rover based mission, earlier made it to mars in its first attempt. India’s first space movie Mission Mangal is based on the same ISRO’s ‘Mangalyaan’ mission which was launched by the Space Agency of India ‘ISRO’ on November 5,2013 and arrived in Mars orbit on September 24,2014 in a cost of 74 million USD which was then equivalent to approximately Rs 450 crore and was the cheapest space mission to Mars ever.

READ: Rakul Preet invokes Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh after being trolled for smoking scene

Mission Mangal is releasing on the independence day along with one other biggie, that is John Abraham-starrer ‘Batla House’ and the clash of these two on Box office releases will be interesting for the cinema-lovers as well as for the box office business moguls. Mission Mangal features Vidya Balan as the female lead.

The trailer of Mission Mangal emphasises on the fact that the movie primarily targets on the story of the hardship and struggle which the scientists of ISRO faced in the making of Mangalyaan a successful venture to Mars in such a low budget and still with full accuracy. The trailer of the movie also highlights the contribution of women scientist in making ISRO mission to mars possible and put an end to the stereotype that rocket science in India was only a male preserve. We have high hopes from the movie Mission Mangal and also for the upcoming mission of ISRO, the historic relaunch of Chandrayaan 2 on the mammoth rocket ‘GSLV Mk-III’, which is set to launch at 1443 hours IST from space centre of ISRO at Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota.