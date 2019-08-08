Mission Mangal: New official trailer reveals new side of Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan movie

Mission Mangal: Akshay Kumar-starrer is set to release on August 15.

Mission Mangal: New trailer of Akshay Kumar-starrer movie, based on India’s Mangalyaan mission in which ISRO successfully placed its Mangalyaan spacecraft into Mars’ orbit, dropped on Thursday. ISRO was the first space organisation to reach Mars in its maiden attempt and at an unbelievably low-cost. The new trailer of the movie which released on Thursday, August 8, presents the humorous side of it and depicts how despite being under immense pressure, ISRO achieved this feat. Mission Mangal is set to release on Independence Day, August 15. The movie is expected to get a grand opening as Mission Mangal is based on a subject which invokes patriotism apart from being an inspirational story. The ‘Yeh Sindoor’ teaser of the movie that released on August 1 gave an insight about the role of women in this remarkable success of the Mangalyaan and how women eliminated the stereotype that space science is male-dominated sector. Also, the first trailer of Mission Mangal left everyone in goosebumps by invoking patriotic feelings.

The new and the second trailer of Mission Mangal has been very well tailored and is a collection of all the satirical chunks of the movie that would put a smile on your face. Akshay Kumar can be seen in a comic character in the new trailer where he is more of a carefree person. In the trailer, the focus is on highlighting the fact that despite failure hope should not be lost. Vidya Balan can be seen playing a significant character. Vidya Balan has played an optimistic character and as one of the female protagonists, she has done her job quite perfectly. Tapsee Pannu and Sonakshi Sinha can also be seen in the new trailer. But, apparently nothing much became clear about the significance of their role in the movie as both of them have been farmed in the new trailer as very uncertain and confused characters, unlike Vidya Balan.

The new trailer, within 5 hours of its release, had approximately 9 lakh views on YouTube along with 65 thousand likes. The makers while writing about the movie mentioned a quote from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam which said: “If you fail, never give up because of F.A.I.L means First Attempt In Learning”. Team Mission Mangal, while quoting Dr Kalam’s wise word, said that it became a motto for the team behind Mission Mangal.

Fox Star Hindi while informing about the movie described it as “An incredible story of some of the finest scientists of our country who chose to rise above all the hardships and failures to make India the only country who reached Mars in its first attempt. This is a story of relentless effort. This is the story of Mission Mangal.”

Directed by Jagan Shakti and produced by Cape of Good Films, Fox Star Studios and Hope Productions, Mission Mangal will face John Abraham-starrer Batla House, and a Hollywood multi-starrer ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ which features big names like Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and is directed by Quentin Tarantino.