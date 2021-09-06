Mission Mangal director to direct Hindi remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum–starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor

Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti announces his next project with actor John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor (Photo: IE)

Jagan Shakti, Indian Film Director, said that he will soon be working on his upcoming project which is the Hindi remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The director made the announcement on Saturday while also unveiling the names of lead actors of the film–John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor. The 2020 Malayalam action thriller was written and directed by K. R. Sachidanandan, popularly known as Sachy. The movie starred actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the lead role.

The film showcases the tussle between the two lead characters– Ayyappan (Menon), a senior police officer and Havildar Koshi (Sukumaran). John Abraham will be seen in the lead role of Menon while Arjun Kapoor will portray Sukumaran’s character from the original film, the director concluded.

John and Arjun will be working on my next project which is a remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. John will be seen playing the role of Ayyappan and Arjun will be portraying Prithviraj’s part. Both the actors will be presented in new avatars, Shakti told news agency PTI. Both the actors have started prepping for the film and are excited about the project, he added.

John Abraham had reportedly told PTI that he has been planning the Hindi remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum in April this year itself. The director also mentioned that Abraham is also producing the movie’s Hindi version via his banner JA Entertainment. The female lead and other actors will also be cast soon, added Shakti.

I couldn’t refuse the offer when I was approached for the Hindi remake of the film as I had seen the movie much before the offer came. We are currently working on the script and making suitable changes to the script to resonate with the Hindi audience, he said. The film is in pre-production phase and the shoot is expected to begin from November end or December this year.