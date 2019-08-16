Mission Mangal Box Office opening: Akshay Kumar gets his highest-ever day 1 collection on national holiday

Mission Mangal: The movie along with Akshay Kumar features Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu among others.

Mission Mangal box office collection: Bollywood movie based on the remarkable success of ISRO’s 2013 mission to Mars released on the box office on Thursday, August 15. The film which is filled with the feeling of national pride noted one of the biggest openings of 2019. The decision of the makers to release Mission Mangal on Independence Day worked well and the movie earned as much as Rs 29.16 crore in India on Thursday itself. With such a score on Box Office, the Movie emerged as Akshay Kumar’s biggest opener. Mission Mangal is the story of how ISRO established it ‘Mangalyaan’ spacecraft in the orbit of ‘Mars’ in its maiden attempt, leaving the world astonished in awe.

Movie critic and business analyst, Taran Adarsh on Friday tweeted, “Mission Mangal takes a fantabulous start on its opening day. The Rakshabandhan and Independence Day holiday gave the movie business an additional boost. The film noted outstanding performance at Multiplexes. Mission Magal also performed well in mass circuits on its release day. The film has emerged as Akshay Kumar’s biggest opener. Thursday business was Rs 29.16 crore in India.

Reacting about the film’s performance, Taran Adarsh added that “Clearly, one of the best films of 2019. Each character shines in their remarkable roles. The high-concept film that keeps you hooked and glued all through. Mission Mangal has the potential to emerge Akshay Kumar’s highest grosser of all time. It is a Winner!

The film critic and business analyst marked the movie rating at 4 stars out of five and in his one-word review termed that movie as ‘BRILLIANT’.

READ: Dream Girl trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana’s hilarious dreamy act is a laugh riot

If we compare the day 1 business of all Independence Day releases of Akshay Kumar, Mission Mangal tops the list with earnings of Rs 29.16 crore followed by Gold (2018), Rustom (2016) and Toilet Ek Prem Katha (2017) having collected Rs 25.25 crore, Rs 14.11 crore and Rs 13.10 crore respectively on their box office release day in India.

Mission Mangal is directed by Jagan Shakti and has collected good reviews from critics. The movie along with Akshay Kumar, features Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi.