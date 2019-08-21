Mission Mangal Box Office collection day 6: Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar’s movie is unstoppable even on weekdays!

Mission Mangal: The space science movie features Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu among others.

Mission Mangal Box Office: Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar-starrer space science film is performing well at the box office. Mission Mangal has noted an appreciable trend even on weekdays with good trade figures. The film is based on the success of ISRO’s Mangalyaan Mission. Mission Mangal’s total collection after a 6-day box office run was estimated at Rs 114.39 crore in India. The Indian space agency despite all odds has placed its Mangalyaan spacecraft into the orbit of Mars successfully in a maiden attempt. This achievement of ISRO was remarkable as it was highly cost-effective and propelled India as a force in the field of space science. Mission mangal highlights the efforts, struggle and courage that scientists of ISRO depicted to make the Nation proud. The makers have made sure that the emotions related to national pride are wisely portrayed in the movie. Despite shortcomings, some sequences of the movie are successful in giving goosebumps of patriotic feelings. The worldwide box office collection of the movie surged above Rs 100 crore just after 4-day’s business.

Movie business analyst and film critic, Taran Adarsh on Twitter stated that “Mission Mangal is trending very well on weekdays. The film should comfortably cross Rs 127 crore in extended Week 1 business. Mission Mangal will challenge the lifetime box office business of Kesari in the second week at the box office. Mission Mangal collected Rs 29.16 crore on Thursday, Rs 17.28 crore on Friday, RS 23.58 crore on Saturday, Rs 27.54 crore on Sunday, Rs 8.91 crore on Monday and Rs 7.92 crore on Tuesday. The total business of Mission Mangal summed up at Rs 114.39 crore after a 6-day business in India.”

Mission Mangal has shown some remarkable trends since its box office release. The movie became the highest opener for Akshay Kumar. The movie has been performing well overseas too. Mission mangal notes some good trends in key markets like North America, the Middle East, the United Kingdom and Australia.