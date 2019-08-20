Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan starrer soars past Rs 100-crore mark

Mission Mangal: With an earning of Rs 8.9 crore on Monday, the space science film crossed Rs 100 crore box office business mark.

Mission Mangal: The space science film of Bollywood based on the success of ISRO’s ‘Mangalyaan’ mission has gone big on the box office. The film featuring Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar has shown remarkable trends since the day of its release. Mission Mangal which released on the August 15, performed extremely well on the day of release and earned as much as Rs 29.16 crore in India on Thursday itself. Mission Mangal added Rs 8.9 crore to its earning on Monday and with that, the total collection of the movie mounted to as much as Rs 106.47 crore in just five days business at the box office in India. The marvellous trends of Mission Mangal suggest that it will go big if its momentum at the box office remains stable. The film with a business of Rs Rs 97.56 crore in India till Sunday was already leading charts and had shattered multiple box office records. Mission Mangal is about the efforts that the scientists of ISRO made for a successful mission to Mars.

The unprecedented success of ISRO in placing the Mangalyaan into the orbit of Mars in a maiden attempt was lauded all around the world. With this feat, India also depicted its capability to perform efficiently and accurately in space technology. The makers of the film have used the emotions related to national pride very efficiently to convey the story. The movie performed extremely well despite notable competition.

According to the business figures revealed by Bollywood Hungama, the box office collection of Mission Mangal continues to dominate. The film passes the Monday test with Rs 8.91 crores earning on a weekday. Mission Mangal has collected Rs 29.16 crore on Thursday, Rs 17.28 crore on Friday, Rs 23.58 crore on Saturday, Rs 27.54 crore on Sunday and Rs 8.91 crore on Monday. The total business of Mission Mangal after a five-day box office run mounted to Rs 106.47 crore.

Mission Mangal is being liked all over the country and also in key marktes worldwide and this trend suggests that the trend of film making in Bollywood is changing. Analysts believe that the audience is now preferring much serious content. Mission Mangal might chase the box office collection of Kabir Singh and emerge as the highest grosser of Bollywood in 2019 according to the film experts.