Mission Mangal Box Office collection: Akshay Kumar’s space science film dominates ticket window across the country 

Mission Mangal reflected big numbers at Box office collection after a three day Run.

Mission Mangal box office collection: Akshay Kumar film based of the challenges, struggle and hardship faced by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to successfully place its Mangalyaan spacecraft into the orbit of Mars has gone big with the numbers at box office. Mission Mangal which is an Independence Day box office release, became the biggest opener for Akshay Kumar. The movie with an earning of Rs 29.16 crore on the opening day had shown its potential. It had earned as much as Rs 70.02 crore after 3 days run at the box office. Mission Mangal has noted one of the biggest openings at box office in 2019. The movie has done some remarkable business since Thursday, August 15. Mission Mangal is full of patriotic emotions and is filled with the feeling of national pride is emerging as one of the best Independence Day releases.

The movie conveys the story of ISRO’s marvellous achievement of placing a spacecraft into the orbit of Mars in a maiden attempt. This remarkable achievement of ISRO left the world wondering in awe and made Indians proud. The makers of Mission Mangal has made sure that the feeling and emotions related to the pride of nations are conveyed efficiently and make people enjoy the brilliance of their countrymen. The movie did a box office business of Rs 17.28 crore on Friday.

Movie critic and business analyst, Taran Adarsh on Sunday wrote on his Twitter, “Mission Mangal has witnessed superb growth on its Day 3 at Box Office. The movie is performing extremely well at Multiplexes of metros. The performance of Mission Mangal is rocking in tier-2 cities. The mass circuits of the film have witnessed good growth and should put up big numbers on Sunday. Mission Mangal has earned Rs 29.16 crore on Thursday, Rs 17.28 crore on Friday and Rs 23.58 crore on Saturday. The total collection of Mission Mangal, estimated at Rs 70.02 crore in India.

READ: Can Jio First Day First Show beat theatre’s movie-going experience? Multiplex players don’t think so

According to reports Mission Mangal has done good business overseas too. The space science movie secured a good number in key markets like North America, Middle East, United Kingdom and Australia.

The box office business of Mission Mangal is remarkable and has left all the other biggies released along with it, battling for audiences. It has emerged as the first preference of cine-goers in the Independence Day weekend.