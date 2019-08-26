Mission Mangal box office collection: Akshay Kumar-starrer unstoppable, enters Rs 150 crore club in just 11 days

Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal is already the fourth highest grosser of 2019.

Mission Mangal: Akshay Kumar-starrer space science film based on India Space Research Organisation’s Mission to Mars has earned more than Rs 150 crore in just under 2 weeks. The box office business of Mission Mangal noted good growth in its second week too. The movie has already earned a total of Rs 164.61 crore by Sunday, August 25 in India. The film is about the hardship and struggles that the scientist of ISRO faced, to place the Mangalyaan into the orbit of Mars in minimal budget. The Indian Space Agency placed a probe into the Mars’ orbit in a maiden attempt and left the world wonderstruck. The film has also shown the remarkable contribution made by the female scientist in this achievement of the nation. Mission Mangal released at the box office on August 15 and noted one of the biggest openings of 2019 and also became the biggest opener for Akshay Kumar.

Movie critic and film business analyst, Taran Adrash in a tweet on Monday stated that “Mission Mangal is displaying strong legs at the box office. The space science film continues to surprise with numbers. Mission Mangal was solid trending on its second Saturday and Sunday run. The film is performing well despite having no major action or commercial trappings. The numbers posted by Mission Mangal are truly outstanding. The movie business in its second-week run has earned Rs 7.83 crore on Friday, Rs 13.32 crore on Saturday, Rs 15.30 crore on Sunday. The total box office collection of the movie after an 11-day box office run in India was Rs 164.61 crore.”

While talking about the Movie’s business at a glace, Taran Adarsh said that Mission Mangal has done a business of Rs 128.16 core in its 8-day first week at the box office and has already collected Rs 36.45 in the second week. Looking at the business figures of the movie, Mission Mangal can be termed ‘Super-Hit’.

Notably, Mission Mangal has achieved some remarkable business benchmarks in India. The film earned Rs 50 crore in just three days and made it par Rs 100 crore in just 5 days. The magical Rs 150 crore number was achieved by the movie is just an 11-day run at the box office which is a feat in itself.

READ: Mumbai’s dance group ‘V Unbeatable’ in America’s Got Talent semi-finals, might win 1 million USD!

Mission Mangal has emerged as the second-fastest movie of Akshay Kumar to make it past Rs 150 crore. Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 achieved the milestone in 10 days at the box office. His 2.0 also featured Rajinikanth.

Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal is already the fourth highest grosser of 2019 and is behind Shahid Kapoor’s sensational Kabir Singh, Vicky Kaushal’s Uri and Salman Khan’s Bharat.