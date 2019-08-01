Mission Mangal: Akshay Kumar’s powerful tribute to the spirit of womanhood in ‘Yeh Sindoor’ promo; watch video

Mission Mangal is a story of five extraordinary women scientists of ISRO

Mission Mangal: In the most recent promo of Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Mangal, the actor can be heard reciting a powerful verse Yeh Sindoor Utni Door Tak Jaayega. The promo of Mission Mangal which released on Thursday, August 1, was named ‘Mission Mangal Yeh Sindoor promo’. The movie is about ISRO’s remarkable feat and role of women in the field of space technology as the Indian space agency became the first in the world to reach Mars in its maiden attempt and minimal expense. The Akshay Kumar-starrer is set to release on August 15 and could turn out to be a big Independence day releases at the box office. Based on the unprecedented success of India’s benchmarking space mission ‘Mangalyaan’ which left the world in ‘awe’ with its remarkable success, the first trailer of the movie left everyone with goosebumps as it invoked patriotic feelings and this promo compliments it.

The new promo which highlights solely the role of women scientists of ISRO in making the Mangalyaan mission a remarkable success has a verse being recited in the background by Akshay Kumar and lauds the courage of women. The makers revealing more about the film informed that “The film Mission Mangal is not just the story of India’s unprecedented success to reach Mars, but is also about the Women of India who made this miracle possible. It is a story of five extraordinary women scientists of ISRO, who made relentless efforts and worked day and night to achieve a dream for Nation, a dream which made their country the first to achieve a milestone which was previously considered impossible.” The makers also said that “The team of ‘Mission Mangal’ salutes and shows gratitude to the spirit of womanhood and also to the force that drives them to constantly reach for and go beyond the skies.”

The verse in the Mission Mangal Yeh Sindoor promo is about how despite being grounded in culture and tradition, our women reach far beyond what anyone even thought of. Akshay Kumar has played the role of mission director in the film. He, while sharing the new promo, captioned it “Jitna uncha ho asmaan, yeh sindoor utni door tak jaayega! Here’s celebrating the women of India who make dreams come true!”

“Mangalsutra gale me hai , Aur Mangal pe hai najar gadi, Bharat ki beti ki udaan, Kal sara jag dohrayega, Ye Sindoor dur tak jaayega, are the words of the verse being recited in the promo.”

The Mission Mangal Yeh Sindoor promo mainly highlights actresses Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen. They have played the role of the aforementioned five scientists and are part of the team working on ISRO’s Mars Orbiter Mission.

Mission Mangal has been directed by Jagan Shakti and is presented by Fox Star Studios. The production of the movies has been looked after by Cape of Good Films, Fox Star Studios and Hope Productions and the music by Zee Music Company. Notably, the movie will be releasing alongside John Abraham-starrer Batla House and with another Hollywood multi-starrer film ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and is directed by Quentin Tarantino.