Mission Majnu: Here’s how many crores Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, and others charged for the film

After much delay, Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna’s Mission Majnu is streaming on Netflix. Set in the ’70s, the espionage thriller, directed by Shantanu Bagchi, revolves around a spy (Amandeep Singh/Tariq) who heads to Pakistan on an undercover mission to expose their nuclear weapons program.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Tariq is stuck in a complicated situation where he has to choose between his personal and professional life. The film also features Sharib Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, and Arjan Bajwa among others.

As per reports, Sidharth Malhotra charged a huge paycheque for his performance as a RAW officer in Mission Majnu. Here’s a look at how many crores the actors charged for their roles in Netflix’s latest espionage thriller.

Rashmika Mandanna

After winning the hearts of the audience with Thalapathy Vijay in Varisu, actress Rashmika Mandanna is seen playing a blind woman (Nasreen) in Mission Majnu. According to Telly Chakkar and Bollywood Life, Rashmika Mandanna has taken Rs 3 crore for her performance in the film.

Parmeet Sethi

Parmeet Sethi, who started his acting career with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge along with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, is playing the role of an agent called Kao in Mission Majnu. As per Telly Chakkar, and Bollywood Life, the 56-year-old actor charged Rs 75 lakh for Mission Majnu.

Sharib Hashmi

Sharib Hashmi, who rose to fame with Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man, reportedly took home a paycheck of Rs 55 lakh for the Shantanu Bagchi directorial.

Mir Sarwar

Mir Sarwar, who has previously worked with Sidharth Malhotra in films like Aiyaary and Shershaah, has been paid Rs 40 lakh for his role in the espionage thriller, Bollywood Life reported.

Kumud Mishra

After delivering a good performance in Arjun Kapoor’s Kuttey, Kumud Mishra is seen playing a spy in Mission Majnu. As per Telly Chakkar, the actor earned Rs 30 lakh.

Arjan Bajwa

Arjan Bajwa, who was also seen in films like Guru, Rustom, Fashion, and many more, has taken Rs 25 lakh for Netflix’s new spy drama, Telly Chakkar mentioned.

Rajit Kapur

The National Film Award winner Rajit Kapur has charged Rs 25 lakh for his performance in Mission Majnu. He is known for his unconventional choice of roles and on-screen performances.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra, who began his acting career with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year opposite Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan has charged Rs 7 crore for the film. He is playing a RAW officer in the spy-thriller.