Mission Majnu director Shantanu Bagchi: I am immensely elated that people are liking our labour of love

Mission Majnu, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, and Parmeet Sethi in pivotal roles, has managed to impress the audience. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the spy thriller revolves around a spy (Amandeep Singh/Tariq) who heads to Pakistan on an undercover mission to expose their nuclear weapons program.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Tariq is stuck in a complicated situation where he has to choose between his personal and professional life. The film also features Sharib Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, and Arjan Bajwa among others.

Being an award-winning ad filmmaker, Mission Majnu indeed marks a very special place in the journey of Shantanu Bagchi as the film is constantly garnering love and praise from the masses. The director was seen expressing his delight at the great response the film is receiving. He said, “It’s wonderful that the film is receiving so much love and appreciation from the audience. Not just me but the entire team – the producers, the cast, and the crew- has worked very hard on the film. I am immensely elated that people are liking our labour of love especially since it’s my debut directorial feature film.”

As per reports, Sidharth Malhotra, who began his acting career with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year opposite Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan has charged Rs 7 crore for Mission Majnu.

The film is streaming on Netflix.