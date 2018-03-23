Missing trailer out! Heavy duty actors Tabu, Manoj Bajpayee set to enthral audience in this psycho thriller

Tabu, Manoj Bajpayee and Annu Kapoor- three brilliant actors under one roof, and entangled in mysterious circumstances! That’s what the trailer of “Missing” reveals.

Tabu, Manoj Bajpayee and Annu Kapoor- three brilliant actors under one roof, and entangled in mysterious circumstances! That’s what the trailer of “Missing” reveals. On Friday, the first trailer of the movie set the pace for a gripping thriller in which Tabu and Manoj Bajpayee playing the characters of Mr. and Mrs.Dubey are searching for their 3-year-old daughter “Titli”. The trailer shows the couple holidaying in a resort, who later find that their daughter is missing. Then, they hire a tough investigating officer, Annu Kapoor, who looks convinced enough that there’s something fishy about how the father of the child (Manoj Bajpayee). As Kapoor in one of the scenes says that the reaction of the mother was obvious, but there was something suspicious about the father’s behaviour.

Annu Kapoor keeps everyone under suspicion, and also feels that their someone who has most probably abducted the child. What comes around the end of the trailer is the probably an extramarital affair angle where a woman looks like linked to the to the father. Amid the gritty thriller, all the three actors look in top form and create a sense of gripping story among the audience. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the first trailer on his Twitter handle. “Three powerhouse actors in one film… Tabu. Manoj Bajpayee. Annu Kapoor… Trailer of psychological thriller #Missing raises your expectations… Mukul Abhyankar directs… 6 April 2018 release…,” tweeted Adarsh.

Earlier, in the day, Manoj Bajpayee took to Twitter and unveiled the first poster of the film. Sharing the poster, Manoj tweeted, “Go #MissingThisApril – Here’s the first poster of the film. In a cinema near you on 6th April 2018. @MissingTheMovie #Tabu @annukapoor_ @Abundantia_Ent @vikramix @neerajpofficial #MukulAbhyankar #SriAdhikariBrothers @FFW_Official @ShitalBhatiaFFW @APMotionPics @RelianceEnt.”

“Missing” is directed by Mukul Abhyankar and produced by Abundantia and Neeraj Pandey along with Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Manoj Bajpayee Productions.The film will hit the screens on April 6.