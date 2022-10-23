Missed watching Brahmāstra? The film is now releasing on OTT on November 4

Welcome to the Astraverse — A second chance to witness the power of love and light, and their fight against darkness. Disney+ Hotstar wields the power of the mighty astras with the digital premiere of this year’s biggest blockbuster – ‘Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva’. Viewers can live and relive the grand experience in their own comfort in a choice of their preferred language from Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Releasing on November 4, 2022, the magnum opus is produced by Star Studios & Dharma Productions, directed and written by Ayan Mukerji.

This never seen before visual spectacle is headlined by some of the finest actors across the Indian Film Industry such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni., among others in a universe which is loved and praised by everyone. This highly-anticipated digital premiere gives audiences who have missed viewing for the first time, a chance to watch this stellar ensemble come together to create magic on screen, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head – Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said, “Disney+ Hotstar is the home of superheroes and we are delighted to welcome the incredible Astraverse to our platform! Brahmāstra is the biggest Bollywood hit of the year and we can’t wait to bring it to fans this November!!”

Director Ayan Mukerji, sharing about the film’s new journey in the OTT world, said, “The journey of bringing Brahmāstra to life has been a very exciting and challenging one, and I’m truly grateful to audiences all over the world who have embraced the film with their overwhelming love and support. Brahmāstra is a grand celebration of our rich Indian culture, of our spirituality, and a product of where our unique history meets technology. With the OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar, we will now be able to bring Brahmāstra even closer to audiences across the globe, to be watched in the comfort of their homes with their friends and families.”

Actor Ranbir Kapoor said, “Brahmāstra has been a very special journey for me and especially Ayan’s grand vision of creating India’s original new cinematic universe has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience! The phenomenal response from global audiences after the theatrical release has been truly overwhelming and with the release on Disney+ Hotstar, the biggest OTT platform in India, our aim is to bring it even closer to our audience across the country.”

Actor Alia Bhatt said, “Brahmāstra has been a very special and close film to me and all of us involved. As an actor, I am honoured to be part of such a grand vision. It has been no less than a celebration worldwide, and we cannot wait to bring Brahmāstra closer to fans with the OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar on November 4, 2022: once again, Brahmāstra is now yours.”