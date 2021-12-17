Miss World 2021 contestant from India Manasa Varanasi tests Covid positive, event ‘temporarily postponed’

The pageant officials on social media said that the decision was taken after discussing with the Puerto Rico Health department and virologists hired to oversee the Miss World 2021 event.

As the third wave of Coronavirus pandemic looms large with the discovery and spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the Miss World 2021 pageant finale has been postponed keeping in mind the health and safety interest if contestants, crewwith, general public and staff after additional positive cases were confirmed in Puerto Rico that was hosting the event this year.

The finale schedule for Thursday will be rescheduled and held in the next 90 days. The pageant officials on social media said that the decision was taken after discussing with the Puerto Rico Health department and virologists hired to oversee the Miss World 2021 event. The announcement added that additional safety measures were implemented for the best interest of the production team, contestants and audience understanding the risks at the stage or dressing room , but with positive cases increases the decision for postponing the cases was made.

Further measures like immediate quarantine, testing and pending observation will be carried according to best practice in situations like this, the statement said. The staff and contestants will be allowed to return home only after being cleared by advisors and health officials.

Julia Morley, CEO of Miss World Ltd. Assured the return of the contestants to compete for the Miss World crown as the country will offer “spectacular backdrop’ and ‘safe environment’ for the title.

Miss India organization in a statement informed that Manasa Varanasi, who is representing India at the 70th Miss World pageant has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently under isolation in Puerto Rico. The organization also expressed its ‘disbelief’ on Manasa not being able to participate in spite of all the preparation and hard work due to her health condition, until the event was postponed.

The organization wished for speedy recovery of those affected, including Manasa as it waits for India’s representation to come back, nurture and return stronger. Manasa, a Telangana native who was crowned Miss India 2020.