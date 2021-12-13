Miss Universe 2021: Here’s what Harnaaz Sandhu says after winning the crown

Harnaaz began her pageantry journey in 2017as a fresh-faced 17-year-old. (Reuters)

As Mexico’s Andrea Meza, the 69th Miss Universe, passed on the crown to her successor, Harnaaz Sandhu burst into a chant of “Chak de phatte, India, chak de phatte”. The 21-year-old from Punjab had broken a 21-year drought for India in the competition, and the joy and relief were palpable in her celebration.

Harnaaz beat off competitors from 79 other countries to be crowned Miss Universe 2021 — the third Indian to achieve the feat after Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

The clincher for Harnaaz was her response to the final question of the selection committee, which included Miss Universe India 2015 Urvashi Rautela, Adriana Lima, Adamari Lopez, Iris Mittenaere, Cheslie Kryst, Lori Harvey, Rena Sofer, and Marian Rivera.

When asked what her advice to young women would be on dealing with the pressures they faced, Harnaaz said: “The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves, to know that you are unique and that’s what makes you beautiful.”

“Stop comparing yourselves with others and let’s talk about more important things that’s happening worldwide. This is what you need to understand. Come out, speak for yourselves because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that’s why I am standing here today.”

That answer clinched the title for the model-actor. Nadia Ferreira of Paraguay finished in second, while South African Lalela Mswane was third.

The Miss Universe Organisation’s official Instagram account shared the exact moment Harnaaz was crowned, with the caption: “The new Miss Universe is…India.”

Harnaaz began her pageantry journey in 2017 as a fresh-faced 17-year-old. She has already worked in a few Punjabi films — Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange. The Chandigarh-based model is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in public administration.