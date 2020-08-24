Mirzapur Season 2: Amazon Prime Video announces premiere date; Here’s when the show returns!

According to the teaser, season two of the show would be bigger and better.

Mirzapur Season 2: Amazon Prime Video has finally announced the date for Mirzapur season 2 premiere! Mirzapur fans have time and again been asking when the second season of the show would begin streaming on Prime Video. The questions came to an end on Monday when Amazon Prime Video India took to its official Twitter account and released the teaser for Mirzapur 2. The show’s second season will begin streaming on October 23 this year. According to the teaser, season two of the show would be bigger and better.

The first season of the show ended with Divyenndu Sharma’s character Munna killing Bablu (played by Vikrant Massey) and his wife Sweety (Shriya Pilgaonkar) to destroy the life of Bablu’s brother Guddu (Ali Fazal).

In the teaser, Guddu can be heard saying that there are two types of people in the world – alive and dead. But then, he adds that there is a third kind as well, those who are injured. The teaser hints at the second season revolving around Guddu, who will be out to avenge the death of his loved ones.

The second season of the show is being directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai, and is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment, according to a report by The Indian Express. The report added that this season would see Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Harshita Gaur, Anjum Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Amit Sial returning to the show in their roles. Apart from that, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar and Priyanshu Painyuli would also join the show in this season.

The report quoted Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani as saying that their biggest win was being able to bring thrilling and untold stories from the country’s hinterland with authenticity. He added that the praise received by the first season of the series in India and abroad was “heartening”, and it encouraged them to continue the momentum with the second season.

The show’s creator Puneet Krishna said, according to the report, that it was overwhelming to see the love and appreciation the show garnered. He added that since the audience was so excited for months, it pushed the people to give a performance that matched up to the stage the show has placed itself at now.