Mirzapur actor Shahnawaz Pradhan dies at 56 of cardiac arrest

Shahnawaz Pradhan, best known for his appearance in Mirzapur and Raees, has died at the age of 56 following a heart attack. On Friday evening, the actor complained of severe chest pain, fell unconscious, and suffered a heart attack during an award function in Mumbai. He was immediately rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital but the doctors couldn’t revive him. Yashpal Sharma, who was also present at the event, shared a note on Instagram detailing the incident.

“Today I attended this program in Mumbai… Everything was going great… Hundreds of artists were present but shortly after receiving the award our beloved artist Shahnawaz had an attack…”

“The whole program stopped with the help of the people and the doctor picked him up and took him to Kokilaben Hospital which was the closest but no one could save him and he passed away… May his soul rest in peace and courage to the family,” Yashpal Sharma wrote.

Shahnawaz Pradhan has worked in films MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Khuda Haafiz, Raees, and Phantom, and web series The Family Man and Hostages, and the TV show Krishna and 24 among others.