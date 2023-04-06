The Indian web series culture has been rapidly growing in recent years, as more and more viewers turn to streaming platforms to consume their entertainment. These web series often have shorter episodes than traditional television series and can range from just a few episodes to multiple seasons.

Lately, especially in the post-Covid era, web series have not only gained immense popularity within India but have also gained a significant following worldwide. Without any further ado, let’s take a look at some of the blockbuster series that are all set to come back with their latest installments.

Mirzapur 3

Preparations for the production of Mirzapur’s third season are underway and the casting process is nearing completion. In this upcoming season, viewers can expect to see Guddu Bhaiya taking the lead role, while also introducing Munna Bhaiya’s wife as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

The highly anticipated third season of Mirzapur is expected to be a surefire hit, although only a few details have been released about the upcoming season so far. While there has been no official confirmation regarding the release date, fans can expect Season 3 to premiere sometime in 2023.

Asur 2

Asur was set in the world of forensic science and centers around a team of CBI officers who are tasked with solving a series of gruesome murders that are connected to an ancient mythological tale.



Asur’s initial season garnered immense popularity and earned an impressive 8.5/10 rating on IMDb. The series’ creators intend to introduce fresh twists in the methodology for the second season. Regarding the release date of Asur Season 2, filming has concluded, and the show’s release is expected in June-July 2023.

Family Man 3

The renowned Amazon Prime series, The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee, is coming back for its third season.

The release date for The Family Man Season 3 remains undecided, although a mid-2023 premiere is expected. As per hearsay, The Family Man Season 3 will feature a plethora of espionage, action, and adventure, akin to the first season.

Paatal Lok 2

Crime thriller web series Paatal Lok, co-produced by Anushka Sharma, revolves around a cynical and washed-out Delhi cop, Hathiram Chaudhary, who lands a high-profile case of attempted murder that leads him into the dark and brutal world of the Pataal Lok.

The series features a talented ensemble cast led by Jaideep Ahlawat, who delivers an impressive performance as Hathiram Chaudhary. The anticipated release of Paatal Lok Season 2 is towards the end of 2023, with the show’s creators reportedly developing a concept for the upcoming season.

Scam 2023

After the impressive reception Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story received, the makers are gearing up for Scam 2003, which is a proposed title for a new series that will be delving into the life of the infamous con artist Abdul Telgi from his upbringing to his eventual conviction.

Telgi’s fraudulent stamp paper scheme is estimated to be worth Rs 20,000 crores. In 2003, numerous government officials and personnel, including Telgi himself, were implicated in the multi-state stamp paper scam.

Panchayat 3

Panchayat, a web series that captured the hearts of viewers in its first two seasons, tells the story of a village through a delightful blend of comedy and drama. The show’s simple yet authentic plot resonated strongly with audiences, sparking speculation about the possibility of a third season.

According to rumors, half of the shooting for season 3 has already been completed, with a potential release date in May 2023, although the production house has yet to make an official announcement.