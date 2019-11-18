Mirzapur 2 on Amazon Prime: Pankaj Tripathi makes Instagram debut with teaser

Tripathi’s voiceover in the clip can be heard saying, “whoever has come on the Earth will leave too, but everything will happen in accordance with his wish”.

Mirzapur 2 Teaser: Pankaj Tripathi made his explosive Instagram debut on last week. The multi-talented actor shared a clip from the second season of his hit show, Mirzapur on Amazon Prime. The first season of the show which received critical and commercial success is available to stream on Amazon Prime Videos. Pankaj Tripathi has worked in versatile roles. His performances in Newton, Stree and the recently Sacred Games sequel on Netflix were much appreciated by his fans.

The clip turned out to be a short teaser one. It revealed nothing concrete about the new season. It only hinted at the violence that will be on display in the upcoming season of the show. Few people can be seen attending a funeral. Tripathi’s voiceover in the clip can be heard saying, “whoever has come on the Earth will leave too, but everything will happen in accordance with his wish”.

The teaser ends with the makers announcing the return of the show in 2020. Exact details of the same would be available later to the fans of the Amazon Prime show.

Produced by Excel Entertainment and hosted by Amazon Prime Video, Mirzapur is a crime thriller story set in Uttar Pradesh, North India. The series like Anurag Kashyap’s magnum opus Gangs of Wasseypur, depicts mafia rule, lawlessness and gang rivalries in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. The last scene in the previous season showed the characters of Golu, Guddu and Dimpy escape from a massacre at a wedding with Munnu picking up a gun to shoot. Bablu was killed in the previous scene.

Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of gang lord, Kaleen Bhaiya, in the hit series. It also stars Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Ali Faizal and Shriya Pilgaonkar. The series is Amazon Prime Video’s third Indian series after Breathe and Inside Edge.