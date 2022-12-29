Milind Soman making a comeback to the big screen after 8 years with the action thriller Lakadbaggha

Last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani – Milind Soman – the iron man from India – will be making a comeback to the big screen with the action thriller Lakadbaggha in January 2023. The action thriller touted as India’s first film about an animal lover vigilante will be released on January 13 along with Arjun Kapoor’s Kuttey.

“It’s exciting to be part of a unique action film like Lakadbaggha. Every aspect of the story and characters is so unusual and well thought out. I loved how intrinsically Krav Maga, as an exciting martial art form, is incorporated in the script,” Milind Soman said.

He added, “Anshuman has had a lot of training in Krav Maga and the choreography is specially devised to highlight this martial art. I’m playing a martial arts instructor and Anshuman’s father and the shoot schedule was intense. Working alongside passionate people has been something I have always enjoyed. It’s a character I’ve never played before – a Bengali father and a martial arts trainer, it was loads of fun.”

On the work front, Milind Soman was also seen in the second seasons of Masaba Masaba and Four More Shots Please but he has been absent from the big screen for a while now. He was last seen in the Saif Ali Khan starrer Chef (2017) but he is remembered for his portrayal of Ambaji Pant Purandare in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Bajirao Mastani (2015).