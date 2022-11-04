Mili Review: Here’s why you should watch Janhvi Kapoor’s film this weekend

Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mili just released and has caught the attention of fans and critics alike. The movie is a survival thriller where Mili is stuck in cold storage and is fighting to stay alive. If this wasn’t reason enough, here are 5 reasons why you should watch Mili over the coming weekend:

Janhvi Kapoor’s impactful performance

Janhvi Kapoor has been on quite a roll this year with Goodluck Jerry being the hit that it was. She has also managed to give us quite a range of characters in her past movies, however, her portrayal of Mili is by far her best, most nuanced performance yet. She manages to keep you on the edge of your seat and in complete awe. Her performance is raw and you can feel her haplessness and frustration through the screen as if you too were stuck in the cold storage with her.

Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal’s on-screen magic

While we all know and love Manoj Pahwa for his years of making us giggle, Mili brings him to us in a different, more sensitive light. The seasoned actor who plays the father expertly pulls at your heartstrings as he frantically worries about Mili. The same goes for Sunny Kaushal who gets pulled right into the whirlwind of it all. The rest of the characters which also have been perfectly cast make it a point to do everything to pull you into the movie.

A gripping storyline

Bollywood sure has its different genres but not often do we have great movies of unconventional genres. Mili is a survival thriller, one of the very few to even exist. And a beautiful one at that. The story relies not on jump scares or predictable plot loops but rather on the psyche of the watcher. It’s a psychological art piece that is bound to make your hair stand on end. The haplessness and frustration is absolutely palpable and you are promised to leave the theatres in a daze.

The brain behind the story – Director Mathukutty Xavier

Mathukutty Xavier is the main man responsible for this gripping storyline with mind-blowing storytelling skills. He is both the writer and director of not just Mili but also the original Malayalam language movie, Helen. The director made such a huge impact with his debut film that he even won the Indira Gandhi award for the best debut film of a director.

The father-daughter relationship

Apart from the obvious fear of being locked in a cold storage, the other fear that the makers have managed t hone in on is that of the father. Mili is far away and her father has no way to reach her or contact her. Every parent’s ‘What if’ is brought to life. The story brilliantly establishes the love the father-daughter duo cherishes and the heart-gripping situation the father is put in.