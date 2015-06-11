Miley Cyrus sells family home in Toluca Lake

Singer-actress Miley Cyrus has sold her Toluca Lake family home. According to the Los Angeles Times, Billy Ray Cyrus and Leticia Cyrus, parents of the 22-year-old former Disney star, bought the house in 2007.

The Cyrus family originally bought the home for USD 5.838 million. Miley put it on the market in January for USD 5.995 million, and it sold for USD 6 million.

The home, protected by hedges and privacy walls, boasts six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms. Amenities include a library, spacious outdoor patio, 21-foot-high entry, home theatre, guitar display room and skateboard ramp.

Last month, the “Wrecking Ball” singer bought a 5.5-acre horse ranch for USD 4 million.