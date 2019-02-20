Milan Talkies trailer: Ali Fazal, Shraddha Srinath starrer is complete movie mania!

By: | Updated: February 20, 2019 6:35 PM

Milan Talkies movie trailer is out now. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, Milan Talkies stars Ali Fazal in the lead role and marks the Hindi film debut of Kannada star Shraddha Srinath.

Check out the trailer of Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Milan Talkies. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Milan Talkies trailer: After unveiling the poster of Milan Talkies yesterday, the makers have now released the trailer of the film. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, Milan Talkies seems like a fun movie, to say the least. The movie is about a struggler who wants to become the biggest filmmaker in India, how his life revolves around movies and how he falls in love filmy style. The backdrop of the film is earthy and the dialogues are quirky, so are the situations.

The trailer looks super fun and the idea of setting it against the backdrop of films works well. The star cast is another thing that attracts your attention. Ali Fazal easily slips into the role of a small town wannabe, Shraddha Srinath has already proved her acting talent with her debut Kannada movie U-Turn and is looking quite beautiful in the trailer. Sikandar Kher has surprised as an actor in recent times with his choice of roles and films. Also, it is always fun to see Tigmanshu Dhulia act, although he was a riot in Zero.

The music supports the tone of the trailer perfectly.

Also Read: Kesari trailer tomorrow: Akshay Kumar gets fans ready to witness the untold story of Battle of Saragarhi

Check out the trailer of Milan Talkies below:

Not many know but Milan Talkies was conceptualized years ago. The film went from actor to actor. Initially, Imran Khan was supposed to star in it and later Sidharth Malhotra’s name too was tossed.

Milan Talkies is slated for a March 15 release.

