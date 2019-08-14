Mika Singh Banned! Bollywood artists to boycott the singer following his performance in Pakistan

Mika Singh and his crew were issued visas for 30 days despite a ban on broadcasting Indian Media Content in Pakistan.

Following the viral video of Bollywood singer Mika Singh performing in Pakistan, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) took strict action. The singer had performed at a wedding event of former President of Pakistan Pervez Musharraf’s relative in Karachi. Following the incident, the association decided to ban and boycott him.

In a statement released by the AICWA, the artists’ body informed that they have decided to boycott the association of the singer with the film production houses, music companies and online music content providers. “At a time when the tension between the two nations are at its peak after the removal of Article 370, Mika Singh has placed money above the nation,” the statement noted.

According to a report published in Indian Today, the president of AICWA, Suresh Gupta said that he will make it certain that no one works with Mika Singh in India and if anyone is found working with him, then there will be legal consequences in the court of law.

The association also requested the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to intervene in the matter and act legally on the singer.

The singer was hammered on social media by the netizen after the news of him performing in the wedding celebration of the daughter of Pervez Musharraf’s billionaire cousin went viral. The Bollywood singer who has given a number of Bollywood hit songs was invited to the event in Karachi along with his team of 14 crew-members. The report suggested that the singer took as much as USD 150,000 (Almost INR 1 crore) for the performance.

The singer received a lot of lambasting from both the Indian and Pakistani audience after the videos of his performances were uploaded on Twitter and went viral.

Mika Singh and his crew were issued visas for 30 days on contrary to the order of blanket ban on broadcasting Indian Media Content in Pakistan which includes films and songs.