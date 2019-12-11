‘Miffed’ Salman Khan to quit as ‘Bigg Boss’ host, to be replaced by Farah Khan?

A source close to Salman Khan said that he is upset with the behaviour of the show’s contestants.

Salman Khan is reportedly planning to quit as the host of “Bigg Boss” with Farah Khan being rumoured to replace him in the role.

“It is true Salman Khan is quitting and Farah khan to take over ‘Bigg Boss. He was disappointed by contestants behaviour. He has announced in the show also.

The last day of (his) shoot is not fixed yet. She (Farah) is expected to (take over) in January,” sources close to the development told PTI.

There was also speculation that Salman’s family is concerned about his health owing to his round-the-clock work routine and asked him to take it slow.

His father, Salim Khan, has refuted such reports.

“His health is fine, it’s all untrue. We have not asked him to slow down or quit the show. Of course, he works round-the-clock but that’s about it. Neither a suggestion has come from us nor his health is a factor for worry,” Salim told PTI.

Salman has been associated with “Bigg Boss” since 2011 when he hosted the show’s fourth season. The show airs on Colors TV.