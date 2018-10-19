MeToo: Sacred Games actor Elnaaz Nourouzi accuses ‘Namaste England’ director Vipul Shah of sexual harassment

Nourouzi who played the character of Zoya in the Netflix web series said that the alleged incident took place when Shah was directing Namaste England.

Sacred Games star Elnaaz Nourouzi has come out and has accused Namaste England director Vipul Shah of sexual harassment. Nourouzi who played the character of Zoya in the Netflix web series said that the alleged incident took place when Shah was directing Namaste England.

Elnaaz recalled the incident in an article she wrote for Mid-Day in which she claimed that she had started meeting the director during the pre production stage of the movie. She claimed that the director got too close to her and even kissed her on the cheek during the meetings. But, when Nourouzi auditioned for the part she said that the director made her feel as if she was a terrible actor.

The actor said that she contacted Vipul Shah after some days to get details on the shoot schedule to which the director replied that a portion of the film will be shot in London.

The actor alleged that another round of audition was conducted with her where Shah tried to touch and kiss her once again to which she reacted by pushing him away and after this she left the country for a while.

Once returning to India the Sacred Games star called Shah once again and the director asked her to come to Patiala as they were shooting in Punjab. But, once she reached Punjab the director started giving her a cold shoulder.

Nourouzi said that she asked Shah for the script to which he said: “Come to my room I will make you hear the script”.

Later, she landed a role in Sacred Games and informed the director about it. The actor claimed that Vipul tried convincing her to skip the role in Netflix series but at the same time was not signing a contract with her. The actor said that at this point she was clear about Shah’s intentions.

So, she signed Sacred Games and didn’t get the role in Namaste England.

The #MeToo movement had gained momentum in the country after Tanushree Dutta came out and accused Nana Patekar of harassing her on the sets of Horn ok Please in 2008. Nana Patekar has denied all the allegations against him. Many women have come out after the Tanushree Dutta incident and people like Alok Nath, Sajid Khan, Vikas Bahl, MJ Akbar and many more have been accused of sexual harassment.