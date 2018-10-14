MeToo movement will help film industry in good way: Sriram Raghavan

Andhadhun director Sriram Raghavan (IE)

Sriram Raghavan says thanks to the #MeToo movement, people will stay within their limits, especially when they are around women. Raghavan believes the campaign is an interesting phenomenon that is finally arrived in the country and it will only grow further with time. “Many years back this was taken for granted but not anymore. It is a necessary thing that has happened and this is only going to help the film industry in a good way. It will stop people from trying and doing these things with women,” Raghavan told PTI.

The “Andhadhun” director said what is essential is that so many women have opened up but it is the stories which are coming out that have shocked him the most. “Everybody is capable of doing some nonsense… It is not the names but the events that shocked me. The things that I read.” The filmmaker said till the time legal action is initiated against those accused of sexual misconduct, removing them from a project is the way forward.

“Till truth comes out following the investigation… Like in Hollywood, actors were replaced. Everybody is looking for ways to deal with it here. What is the other solution (than removing the person from the project)?” he added. Raghavan said thorough investigation is the need of the hour. “You have to go deep into it and find out the truth and take action. Till then one has to wait and watch,” he said.

The director said he does not tolerate any misbehaviour on his film sets. “I have lot of girls working with me, like associate directors, assistant directors, co-writers, editors, and so on… No nonsense is tolerated. There are guidelines that we follow… “But looking at what has happened, these things should be dealt in a stricter way.”