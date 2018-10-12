MeToo movement: Housefull 4 director Sajid Khan accused of sexual harassment by three women

Sajid Khan has been accused of harassment by three women. (Source: IE)

Housefull 4 director Sajid Khan is the latest to join a long list of Indian celebrities who have been accused of sexual harassment in the entertainment industry. Khan is known for films such as Housefull and Humshakals and is the brother of choreographer-turned-director Farah Khan. The three women who have accused Sajid include – actor Rachel White, assistant director Saloni Chopra and a journalist.

Saloni Chopra was the first to talk about the harassment she faced at the hands of Khan. In a post, Chopra, who assisted Sajid in 2011, revealed that the director told her that she was a “director’s assistant” and not an “assistant director”, which meant that she would have to do his work directly. Chopra claimed that Sajid used to call her at odd hours and asked for her bikini pictures as he apparently “needed to know how I looked if I wanted to become an actor”.

She added that it took her years to get over the trauma.

I finally decided to share my story with you. Writing this was like re-living all that horrible past I’d chosen to let go of, but I knew if I don’t today, I may never. So here’s #metoo #MetooIndia https://t.co/brouTYIBC7 — Saloni Chopra (@redheadchopra) October 11, 2018

“It took me years to get over the trauma he put me through. I was so scared around the people I worked with. And I’m sure he’s done this to so many other girls, I just want them to know they’re not alone. It’s been 7 years, and it’s about time I said it out loud,” Saloni wrote in her post.

In a series of tweets, actor Rachel White also talked about her experience with the director. while shooting for Humshakals. “After that he asks me to strip for him bcoz there were scenes in a bikini and he needed to see how I looked. I replied saying “there are pics of me in bikinis sent to u, I think that should good for u” n wen he insisted I said “I’m ready to parade ur office in a bikini nt at home,” Rachel wrote, retweeting Chopra’s tweet.

A journalist, Karishma Upadhyay, also narrated her story on Twitter. “The first time I interviewed Sajid Khan in the early 2000s, he called me to the house he shared with his sister,” she said adding that Sajid made indecent remarks through the interview.

Upadhyay added that a few years later, she had another encounter with Sajid while working at MTV. “At the end of the first meeting, I forewarned him about behaving himself. I’ll never forget what he said to me, ‘You are fatter than you used to be. I won’t touch you with a barge pole.’ And then he laughed,” she said.